Roe Conn Show | 2018 Annual Blackhawks Convention: Toews and DeBrincat has no plans for the couch in the 2019 season

Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat attracted a huge audience at the Roe Conn Show booth. This just shows the true loyalty of Blackhawks fans. After falling off early last year for the playoffs, Toews expressed that he learned a lot from the experience and due to the time being cut short this just allowed more time to come back stronger for the 2019 Season.

Here’s what Toews and DeBrincat shared with the show: