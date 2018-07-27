× Mars will be bigger and brighter over the next several days-Here’s why

Michelle Nichols, director of public observing at the Adler Planetarium, joins Bill and Wendy to talk about tonight’s lunar eclipse. Unfortunately, the lunar eclipse will not be visible for North America, but Mars will be closer, larger, and brighter than it has been in 15 years! Michelle tells us how to spot the planet and why it’ll be so visible from July 27-31. Plus, Michelle talks about the discovery of liquid water on Mars.

The Adler is hosting a free Mars observing event on Monday, July 30th from 9:00pm-11:00pm.

For more information, visit www.adlerplanetarium.org

