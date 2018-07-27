× Jerry Nunn: Top Things To Do In The City in August

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Jerry Nunn, of Nunnontherun.com, to talk about all the great things going on around Chicago in August. They cover Lollapalooza, Shakira, Market Days street festival, Broadway in the Park, Sam Smith, Smashing Pumpkins, Wizard World, North Coast Music Festival, and much more.

