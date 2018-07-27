× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 162: Anthony Miller Making Big First Impression

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are back with their third podcast from training camp. The guys evaluate Mitch Trubisky’s camp so far and bring you his Friday press conference. They also discuss early camp standouts, including wide receiver Anthony Miller, who chatted with Hoge after practice. Also, former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt was at practice Friday and had some criticism for Roquan Smith. We have the audio and the guys react. Listen below!

