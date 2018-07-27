Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: July 27

Posted 12:48 PM, July 27, 2018, by
Google, Trends, 2018, Mason Vera Paine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, Trends Expert, Justin Burr, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, Youtube, MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle,  Mars, Water, Lake, Iceberg, Tsunami, Greenland Village, Goldfish, Ritz Crackers, Salmonella contamination, Scotland, 150th Anniversary, 350, Ryan Lochte, Instagram, Selfie, Swimmers, Olympic, Suspended, One Year

Google (Photo Provided By: Google)

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

Top viewed Youtube video is:  Angel City Chorale: Amazing Choir Earns Golden Buzzer From Olivia Munn – America’s Got Talent 2018

 