Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: CBS to investigate Les Moonves

Bill and Wendy speak to Decider.com’s managing editor, Alexander Zalben! They talk about CBS’s Leslie Moonves. Moonves is reported to be the subject of a soon-to-come New Yorker exposé by Ronan Farrow, detailing allegations of sexual misconduct. They also discuss what’s going on mentally with Roseanne Barr. Also, Alex shares some sad news about ‘Sharp Objects’ and ‘The Affair’.

