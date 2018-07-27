× Corey Crawford “feeling pretty good right now”

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

Blackhawks Goaltender Corey Crawford missed the last 47 games of the 2017-2018 season after being placed on injured reserve with a reported head injury on December 27. Prior to Friday’s opening ceremonies of the 11th annual Blackhawks Convention, Crawford spoke publicly for the first time since a failed attempt at a morning skate in Arizona on February 12.

“I’m feeling pretty good right now,” Crawford said. “I’m not 100 percent yet, but we’ve come a long way in the last couple months and I worked really hard to do whatever I can to get better. I’m excited to be here right now and see all the guys, get the feeling of being back in it.”

Crawford said he still has yet to do any work on the ice. The goalie would not speak to rumors regarding what forced him out last season or state why he was out.

“We can’t disclose that, and I ask you just to respect that. There’s been a lot of rumors. People tend to do that, speculation. That’s normal, but we’re not going to discuss any of that. What’s important right now is getting better and getting prepared for the start of the season.”

Crawford also didn’t have a definitive answer regarding if he’ll be ready for the start of training camp in September. “That’s hard to say right now, but it’s very possible. We’ve come a long way in the last couple months. There’s a really good chance that can happen.”

The 33-year-old goalie has a career save percentage of .919, a goals against average of 2.37 and a 230-124-45 record in 409 NHL games.

Follow Blackhawks Crazy on Facebook for everything Blackhawks!

Subscribe to the Blackhawks Crazy podcast on iTunes!

Subscribe to the Blackhawks Crazy mailing list!