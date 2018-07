× Chicago Blackhawks Convention 2018 – “Looking Ahead”

How can you close out the Blackhawks Convention without talking to the guys who run the organization, right?

Vice President & General Manager, Stan Bowman along with Executive Vice President, Jay Blunk joined the Roe Conn show for highlights and closing statements.

They were blow away by the dedication and passion from fans and supporters. They’re looking ahead towards areas they can do better and work harder with future hall of famers.