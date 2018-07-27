× Chef Duff Goldman is Hitting The Road to Celebrate Krispy Kreme’s 81st!!

And you can too!… Hear as Food Network superstar Chef Duff Goldman joins Dane “On The Road” to fill listeners in on maybe the most delicious Road Trip of the Year, to your local Krispy Kreme to get in on a dozen donuts for just $1 all day FRIDAY to celebrate 81 years as one of Americas greatest treats. Listen as Chef Duff shares ways to participate and get in on all the fun for the next week PLUS suggestions on making your own amazing Cake Donut, DUFF Style! For more info go to www.KrispyKreme.com

AND be sure to TUNE IN to WGN Radio this Saturday at 2pm where Chef Duff Goldman will reveal his FIRST CAR and related adventures “On The Road With Dane”