× Blackhawks Crazy is Doing a Special Live Podcast Taping This Saturday at The Convention!

Scott King writes for Chelsea Blogger, Chicago Magazine and co-hosts the Blackhawks Crazy podcast with Chris Boden.

This Saturday at Noon they’ll be doing a special live taping featuring Jeremy Roenick and Dylan & Tyler Sikura at the convention.

Learn more about that, prospects camp, the Hawks’ offseason moves, NHL free agency, the future of the defense, Debrincat and the Hossa Trade.

