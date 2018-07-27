× Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.27.18: That’s not a happy meal

Happy Fri-YAY! Bill and Wendy start off the show by chatting about Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Yesterday, Zuckerberg lost more than $15 billion in stock wealth as investors dumped shares after the social network warned of slowing sales growth. Then, Michelle Nichols, Director of Public Observing at the Adler Planetarium stops by. She tells us all about tonight’s lunar eclipse (which won’t be visible to us, sadly) and the discovery of water on Mars! After that, Alexander Zalben of Decider.com joins us to talk TV news and much more.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.