× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 7.27.18: Hello August

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy chat about the good old days of education. Then, Jerry Nunn from Nunnontherun.com joins us to talk about things to do in the city- August edition.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.