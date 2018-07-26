× Thought Leader Greg Warsek: Is Lincoln Yards Prepping Itself For Amazon’s HQ2?

The Lincoln Yards development has been stealing the CRE headlines for the past couple of weeks, but Steve Grzanich wondered if that was to keep the attention of Amazon for their HQ2 since the location is still up in the air. Greg Warsek (SVP & Sr. Regional Manager for the Chicago Market for Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank) wasn’t able to confirm industry rumors, but the Associated Bank Thought Leader touched on the good news of low downtown vacancy rates, and he also debunked one of the big myths that brick and mortar stores are going extinct.