Theater Thursday, New Vice Documentary, Communication Skills and The Taste of Lincoln Returns! | Full Show (July 26th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! We welcome Julie Paradise (President and CEO of Communication Strategies) to talk about communication skills around the office. The Taste of Lincoln street festival is coming up sooner than you can say chomp! We bring on Chicago Costume’s Courtland Hickey to give us the low down on the event. Then, David Hochberg of Pearl Mortgage joins us to give helpful advice and take listener calls. Our good friend comedian Michael Palascak calls in from The Montreal Comedy Fest to tell us all about his upcoming event in Woodstock, IL. And it’s Theater Thursday so we welcome on the team from “The Adventures of Spirit Force Five” which is on now on stage at The Factory Theater. And there’s a new Vice Documentary coming out centering around gun culture / gun ownership. We are happy to welcome journalist, Manisha Krishnana to discuss the upcoming doc “Fear and Loading: Women and Guns in America”. And finally, it’s the return of Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic”!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

