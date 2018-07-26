× The Wintrust Business Lunch 7/26/18: Facebook Looses $17B in One Day, IL Farmers React To Aid Package, & 6 New Travel Types

The largest single day financial lost for a company happened today with Facebook and Steve Bertrand checked in with with Ian Sherr to find out why but also learned that Samsung could be creating an unbreakable phone screen which is sure to make many consumers happy. Lynn Rohrscheib then joined the program to share her perspective about the President providing the $12 billion dollar aid package to the farming industry, and Tony Incalcatera then closed out the program to learn about the changing habits of travelers across the globe.