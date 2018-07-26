The Opening Bell 7/26/18: SpotHero is Thinking Ahead For The Driverless Future

Posted 6:22 AM, July 26, 2018, by

(AP Photo/Jerry Lai)

It seems like the Amazon HQ2 conversation is fizzling out right now but Steve Grzanich is always thinking about it. He couldn’t  help but ask Greg Warsek (SVP & Sr. Regional Manager for the Chicago Market for Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank) about how the Associated Bank Thought Leader sees the Lincoln Yards development playing a role in landing HQ2. Mark Lawrence (Founder and CEO of SpotHero) then shared his thoughts about where he sees the autonomous driving future going and is preparing a vital part of the infrastructure for those cars.

 