The Opening Bell 7/26/18: SpotHero is Thinking Ahead For The Driverless Future

It seems like the Amazon HQ2 conversation is fizzling out right now but Steve Grzanich is always thinking about it. He couldn’t help but ask Greg Warsek (SVP & Sr. Regional Manager for the Chicago Market for Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank) about how the Associated Bank Thought Leader sees the Lincoln Yards development playing a role in landing HQ2. Mark Lawrence (Founder and CEO of SpotHero) then shared his thoughts about where he sees the autonomous driving future going and is preparing a vital part of the infrastructure for those cars.