The Mincing Rascals 07.26.18: Shutting down expressways, Willie Wilson, a Cubs ball, Cohen’s recording

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Kristen McQueary of the Chicago Tribune. They start by debating the value of shutting down expressways in protest. Then, the Rascals disagree on Mayoral Candidate Willie Wilson’s intentions in handing out money at a church event. They talk about the optics presented in a video from a Cubs game by social media, and another that displays law enforcement “shooting to kill.” And, finally, the Rascals assess the recording obtained by CNN, of Michael Cohen discussing a payment with President Trump.

Eric recommends “Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States” on Netflix.

Kristen recommends “American Woman”.

Steve recommends The Yard by Alex Grecian.

John recommends Aperol with Prosecco.