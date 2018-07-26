× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.26.18: “Who is America,” a plastic bucket hat, migrant family reunification deadline

On today’s show, John shares with you audio from a clip of “Who is America,” which led to Georgia Lawmaker Jason Spencer’s resignation. And, John tries to figure out where the plastic bucket worn by a man at a Cubs game originated, when the man was hit by metal debris. Finally, National Immigrant Justice Center Associate Director of Legal Services Lisa Koop shares with John the result of today’s deadline to reunify separated migrant families.