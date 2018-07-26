The John Williams NewsClick: Is it ok for a mayoral candidate to hand out money?

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 file photo businessman Willie Wilson, candidate for the office of Mayor of Chicago, speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Wilson who is again running for mayor says he wasn't trying to buy anyone's vote when he handed out close to $200,000 to churchgoers Sunday, July 22, 2018. Wilson says Sunday's appearance at the New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church was nothing more than "one of the biggest property tax relief assistance" events of the year and the kind of thing he's done before. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh File)