× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.26.18: Animal story overload

What a day! Chuck Todd checks in after his 9 day vacation. Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer and Pat Brady round out our political hour. Gold Medalist Kendall Coyne talks Blackhawks convention and Phil Rosenthal from Everybody Loves Raymond stops by to talk about his Netflix series. Jim DeRogatis explains how if feels to be mentioned in the new R. Kelly song.