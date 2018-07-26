× Public Relations Strategies Revealed in New Book “Prelude to Pitch”

Imagine being a business owner or entertainer seeking help with promoting your brand. Someone may suggest hiring a PR person but you may not necessarily understand the process. You may not necessarily need to start off with public relations service and you may not have the budget to do so.

With 13 years of professional PR experience under her belt, Vanessa Abron developed a cost-effective program for small-business owners and creatives. Her goal is to help them meet their PR goals.

More recently, Abron has created a guide Prelude to Pitch, which is a toolkit for creative entrepreneurs looking to develop their own PR strategies. The booklet serves also as a workbook that helps readers develop their own plan.

A book launch event is scheduled for July 26, 2018 from 6:00PM- 8:00PM at WeWork Grant Park.

General admission is free.

Vanessa recently sat down with Keena Renee to share her journey into public relations. She also gives more insight on the PR world.