Powell at the Park Podcast, Episode 17: How Concerned Should Cubs Fans Be About Kris Bryant’s Injury? Will Yu Darvish Return This Season?; Trade Deadline Looming For Cubs and White Sox; GasMoneyBob Previews The Bears Season
Posted 5:12 AM, July 26, 2018, by Joe Romano, Updated at 05:14AM, July 26, 2018
CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 13: Starting pithcer Yu Darvish #11 of the Chicago Cubs walks off the fieldi after being taken out of the game against the Atlanta Braves after loading the bases in the 5th inning at Wrigley Field on April 13, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Powell at the Park Podcast, Episode 17: How Concerned Should Cubs Fans Be About Kris Bryant’s Injury? Will Yu Darvish Return This Season?; Trade Deadline Looming For Cubs and White Sox; GasMoneyBob Previews The Bears Season
CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 13: Starting pithcer Yu Darvish #11 of the Chicago Cubs walks off the fieldi after being taken out of the game against the Atlanta Braves after loading the bases in the 5th inning at Wrigley Field on April 13, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
On episode 17, Kevin Powell talks with NBC Sports Chicago’s Tony Andracki (10:25) about Kris Bryant’s and Yu Darvish’s injuries. And what can the Cubs add at the trade deadline? Kevin discusses White Sox pitchers performing well (8:09). And GasMoneyBob (22:50) previews the Bears upcoming season.