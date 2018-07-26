× Powell at the Park Podcast, Episode 17: How Concerned Should Cubs Fans Be About Kris Bryant’s Injury? Will Yu Darvish Return This Season?; Trade Deadline Looming For Cubs and White Sox; GasMoneyBob Previews The Bears Season

On episode 17, Kevin Powell talks with NBC Sports Chicago’s Tony Andracki (10:25) about Kris Bryant’s and Yu Darvish’s injuries. And what can the Cubs add at the trade deadline? Kevin discusses White Sox pitchers performing well (8:09). And GasMoneyBob (22:50) previews the Bears upcoming season.

