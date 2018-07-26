× Olympic gold medal winner Kendall Coyne on the Blackhawks Convention

A lot has happened since Kendall Coyne was last on the Steve Cochran Show. She got married, she and her team were honored at the ESPYS and she’s been playing in the Chicago Pro Hockey League 4 on 4 games. Kendall says it’s been incredible to play in Chicago and she loves seeing young girls in the stands. She’s delayed her honeymoon a year because of all the gold medal celebrations have been taking up all her time. Way to go Kendall!