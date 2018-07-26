Merari Calderon, of El Salvador, lines up with her father, Alexander Calderon, left, to cross into the U.S. to begin the process of applying for asylum Thursday, July 26, 2018, near the San Ysidro port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico. As the Trump administration faced a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite thousands of children and parents who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, asylum seekers continue to arrive to cities like Tijuana, hoping to plead their cases with U.S. authorities. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
National Immigrant Justice Center Associate Director Lisa Koop: Separation of migrant families is a crisis the government manufactured
Today was the deadline to have migrant parents of children ages five to 17 reunited. National Immigrant Justice Center Associate Director Lisa Koop explains how asylum laws have not contributed to the reunification of migrant families.