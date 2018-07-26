How Marina Shifrin went from viral video star to writing a book with chapter titled “Meeting Roe Conn”

Posted 8:13 AM, July 26, 2018, by , Updated at 09:23AM, July 26, 2018

In 2013, Marina Shifrin became a viral video star when she quit her job to music. Marina joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about her book 0 BEFORE 30: How I Made a Mess of My 20s and You Can Too and why an entire chapter is dedicated to “Meeting Roe Conn.”

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!