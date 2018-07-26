How Marina Shifrin went from viral video star to writing a book with chapter titled “Meeting Roe Conn”
In 2013, Marina Shifrin became a viral video star when she quit her job to music. Marina joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about her book 0 BEFORE 30: How I Made a Mess of My 20s and You Can Too and why an entire chapter is dedicated to “Meeting Roe Conn.”
