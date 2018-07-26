Dean Richards: You will not be disappointed with ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’

Posted 2:51 PM, July 26, 2018, by , Updated at 05:14PM, July 26, 2018

Actor Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission Impossible Fallout', in London, Friday, July 13, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Grab yourself some popcorn. The great Dean Richards joins the Bill and Wendy show. They talk about Kelsey Grammer’s fielding interest in putting together a new ‘Frasier’ series. They also discuss Chris Hardwick’s return to AMC’s Talking Dead. Plus, Dean reviews ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout.’ 

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.