× Dan Fienberg on the TCA Press Tour, Sacha Baron Cohen and more

Dan Fienberg is a TV Critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

He’s also the president of the Television Critics Association.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio he discusses the TCA’s Summer Press Tour, Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Who is America’ and more TV.

That more TV includes: Robin Thede, Amber Ruffin, In Search Of, Dark Tourist and Big Brother.

