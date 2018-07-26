× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 7.26.18: Doing the job

Bill is stoked that he has Denis Savard’s phone number! He is so excited to call him, but he has no idea when he should. They also talk about awkward family gatherings. Plus, the Dallas Maverick’s dance team will be getting a more conservative look and a more “wholesome routine” after the franchise was shrouded in scandal. Is this a good idea? We think so.

