× Bantu Fest 2018 | 4th Annual Celebration of Culture and Diversity

Bantu Festival founder Silvain Songo moved from Cameroon and had only been living in America for 2 years until he decided to become an entrepreneur.

He feels there is a disconnect between different cultures and his goal is to unite. One way of doing so is having an Annual Bantu Fest. Bantu means ‘the people’ and it’s one of the biggest tribes in Africa. This is the 4th year for the festival which grows every year. 20,000 people attended in 2017 an 50,000 is expected in 2018.

The free festival features different cultures such as Haitian, Jamaican, Ethiopian, South Africa and more!

You can expect to find vendors with art, handmade jewelry, clothing and food from 20 different countries. Live entertainment for adults as well as children.

One of the headlining artists Amara La Negra (Love and Hip Hop Miami) is set to hit the stage. This will be her first time performing in Chicago.

This free community festival takes place July 28, 2018, 10:00am-10:00pm at Midway Plaissance (near 60th and Ellis – Hyde Park )

Learn more about the founder and festival here with Marsha Lyles and Keena Renee: