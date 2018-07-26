× An inside look into the 2018 Blackhawks Convention with Denis Savard

Chicago Blackhawks ambassador Denis Savard joins Bill and Wendy to talk about the 11th Annual Blackhawks Convention! This year’s convention will be held from July 27-29, 2018, at the Hilton Chicago (720 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago).

WGN Radio will also be there to broadcast live! See us in Salon A (lower level) of the Hilton Chicago with Mathnasium.

Friday, July 27

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes: 3pm – 6:30pm

Saturday, July 28

The John Williams Show: 10am – Noon

Blackhawks Crazy: Noon – 1pm (taped podcast before a live audience)

For more information about the Blackhawks convention, visit www.nhl.com/blackhawks/fans/convention.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.