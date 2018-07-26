An inside look into the 2018 Blackhawks Convention with Denis Savard

Posted 2:23 PM, July 26, 2018, by , Updated at 02:20PM, July 26, 2018

Chicago Blackhawks' legend Denis Savard is introduced to the fans during the Blackhawks' NHL Convention Friday, July 15, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Blackhawks ambassador Denis Savard joins Bill and Wendy to talk about the 11th Annual Blackhawks Convention! This year’s convention will be held from July 27-29, 2018, at the Hilton Chicago (720 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago).

WGN Radio will also be there to broadcast live! See us in Salon A (lower level) of the Hilton Chicago with Mathnasium.

Friday, July 27
The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes: 3pm – 6:30pm

Saturday, July 28
The John Williams Show: 10am – Noon
Blackhawks Crazy: Noon – 1pm (taped podcast before a live audience)

For more information about the Blackhawks convention, visit www.nhl.com/blackhawks/fans/convention.

