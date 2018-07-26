In-processing at Fort Benning, Georgia (Vic Vaughn / WGN Radio) × America’s New Soldiers In-processing at Fort Benning, Georgia (Vic Vaughn / WGN Radio) In our series called “America’s New Soldiers,” WGN’s Vic Vaughn travels to Fort Benning Georgia to meet some of the nation’s volunteer freedom fighters as they endure Basic Military Training. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3529510/america-s-new-soldiers_2018-07-25-181510.64kmono.mp3 Please enable Javascript to watch this video Related stories Photos: Vic Vaughn at Fort Benning – In-Processing of new soldiers My trip to the ‘Home of the U.S. Army’s Infantry’ with 30 Chicago-area teachers Vic Vaughn on his experience at Fort Benning and the Army’s Chicago Recruiting Battalion Educators Tour