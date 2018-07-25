× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/25/18: The Economy is a Squishy Toy, Extra Gas Pump Taxes, & 2-Bedroom Apartment Costs

Why is Terry Savage comparing the economy to a squishy toy? She explained to Steve Bertrand why right now it’s a perfect comparison, while also taking a look at the falling home sales that is concerning the markets. Frank Sennett is interested in the possibility of a gas tax for cars possibly hitting consumers, and Ilyce Glink shared some unsettling news about the cost of 2-bedroom apartments across the US.