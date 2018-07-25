WGN Radio’s Phil Vettel secret identity photo gallery

Last week, Chicago Tribune restaurant critic Phil Vettel decided it was time to even the playing field and reveal his appearance publicly. For us at WGN Radio, it meant the end of having to cover the cameras on our live video stream during his appearances and using clever photos to illustrate his segments with John Williams and, before that, Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano. Seeing as we won’t need the following photos anymore, we decided to share them one final time.