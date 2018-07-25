× Wellness Wednesday! Dr. Tynus Discussing Women’s Health and Trailblazing Attorney Gloria Allred

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! It’s “Wellness Wednesday” so we welcome on Dr. Kathy Tynus to discuss a collection of women’s health issues. Then, attorney Gloria Allred joins the show to discuss a myriad of topics including: #metoo, Women’s Reproductive Rights, LGBTQ Rights and many other topics. She will be in Chicago for the upcoming 14th Annual ‘Lawyers for Diversity’ Midsummer BBQ on July 26, 2018. The LAGBAC Foundation will also honor Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke and recognize the law student recipients of the 2018 LAGBAC Foundation scholarship awards.

INFO: The annual Lawyers for Diversity event will be held on July 26, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Sidetrack, 3349 North Halsted Street, Chicago. Tickets are available at the door for $30 or online at https://lagbac.org/category/events-and-gatherings/ for $25

Listen to the full podcast right here:

