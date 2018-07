× Unlock the secrets to sales in 6 months

VentureSCALE Co-Founders Jeff Rossett and Matt Green join Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk about building sales organizations with Sales Assembly. The Chicago tech community raised $1.7 billion in 2017 but many startups struggle with getting access because they don’t understand sales.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.

