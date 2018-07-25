The Top Five@5 (7/25/18): Sean Spicer talks “The Briefing,” Willie Wilson explains his cash, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, July 25th, 2018:
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before Congress about a litany of issues, Sean Spicer talks with Steve Cochran about his new book “The Briefing,” Chicago Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson explains his decision to hand out money at a church, the owner of liquor store in California talks about the winning $500m+ Mega Millions ticket he sold, and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan reads “Mean Tweets”.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!