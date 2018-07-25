The Top Five@5 (7/25/18): Sean Spicer talks “The Briefing,” Willie Wilson explains his cash, and more…

Posted 10:50 PM, July 25, 2018, by , Updated at 08:53AM, July 26, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. Spicer did not offer evidence to support President Trump's claim that millions of people voted illegally. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, July 25th, 2018:
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before Congress about a litany of issues, Sean Spicer talks with Steve Cochran about his new book “The Briefing,” Chicago Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson explains his decision to hand out money at a church, the owner of liquor store in California talks about the winning $500m+ Mega Millions ticket he sold, and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan reads “Mean Tweets”.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!