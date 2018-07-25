× The Opening Bell 7/25/18: The Farm Industry Reaction To The $12 Billion Dollar Bailout

News of the $12 billion dollar bailout package from the USDA is top of mind for the Midwest, so Steve Grzanich discussed the situation with Zippy Duvall (President of The American Farm Bureau Federation). The immediate feeling is that the package will help in the short term, but Zippy emphasized that the industry is going into the trade war when the crop prices are at a low point which is not the ideal. Ray Ziganto (Founder and CEO of Linara International) is then looking at the potential opportunities that can come from tariffs implemented towards the manufacturing industry.