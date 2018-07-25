Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Loneliness: The New Pandemic

Loneliness (Photo By: Free Photos of Pixabay)

A study conducted by Cigna Health Insurance found  Americans that are 18 years and older felt: alone, left out, isolated and that their relationships were meaningless 🤯 Even in Canada loneliness is considered an epidemic that not only effects Canadians’ 🇨🇦 mental health but physical as well.  With all the advancements in technology 💻 and ways to connect with one another, you would think 🤔 loneliness wouldn’t be an issue but apparently it is. A.N Turner author of Breaking the Feedback Loop explains why loneliness has become an epidemic and how you can overcome it 👍

