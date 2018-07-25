Steve Cochran on Sean Spicer today: I thought his best and worst day would be the same

Posted 3:28 PM, July 25, 2018, by

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer makes a statement to members of the media at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. This was Spicer's first press conference as Press Secretary where he spoke about the media's reporting on the inauguration's crowd size. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Our own Steve Cochran joins John to tell John about some of his personal takeaways from his interview this morning of Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Those include the qualifications of Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ job and Sean Spicer’s former job.