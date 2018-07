× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.15.18: Sean Spicer and other eggplant

It’s hump day and we did an eggplant update. We also talked to Sean Spicer. Coach Q is ready for the season to start and REO Speedwagon is a band that “rocks”. Lisa Quinn highlighted her favorite places to go on Irving Park Rd and the President says the word “cash” in a tape. Never a dull moment on the Steve Cochran Show.