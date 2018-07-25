In this Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, photograph, a young couple looks at a stuffed toy in a claw machine game at an arcade in Atlantic City, N.J. The game is an arcade and amusement park staple with a dedicated fan base. New Jersey state Sen. Nicholas Scutari feels the claw machines target young children who think they can easily snatch a big prize. He's proposed legislation that calls for more oversight of the claw game, which is regulated by the state's Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission, which oversees the amusement industry. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
How to Conquer The Claw Machine + Loon Talk
In this Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, photograph, a young couple looks at a stuffed toy in a claw machine game at an arcade in Atlantic City, N.J. The game is an arcade and amusement park staple with a dedicated fan base. New Jersey state Sen. Nicholas Scutari feels the claw machines target young children who think they can easily snatch a big prize. He's proposed legislation that calls for more oversight of the claw game, which is regulated by the state's Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission, which oversees the amusement industry. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)