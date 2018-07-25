Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels – July 24, 2018
Highlights: Carlos Rodón’s dominant start paces the White Sox to a win over Anaheim – 7/24/18
-
Highlights: José Abreu drives home two to back Lucas Giolito’s quality start in Anaheim – 7/23/18
-
Highlights: White Sox lose to Rangers in Texas – 6/29/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Mariners – 7/20/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Mariners – 7/22/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Royals – 7/14/18
-
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Cardinals – 7/10/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox drop game to the Astros – 7/8/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Astros – 7/6/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Astros – 7/5/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Reds – 7/4/18
-
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Reds – 7/2/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Twins – 6/28/18
-
Highlights: White Sox fall to Astros in Houston – 7/7/18