× Experience Shark Week at the Shedd Aquarium

Happy Shark Week! Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Dr. Steven Kessel, Director of Marine Research for the Shedd Aquarium. They talk about the 30th anniversary of Shark Week and the Shedd’s new digital campaign, Keep Sharks Swimming. They also spoke about the importance of shark conservation, what activities are going on at the aquarium this week, and more. Plus, Steven quizzes Bill and Wendy on their shark knowledge!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.