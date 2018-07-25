× Director and Chicago native Claire Scanlon is reviving the romantic comedy with ‘Set it Up’

Editor, producer, director and Chicago native Claire Scanlon joins Justin to discuss her new Netflix movie, “Set it Up.” Claire talks about “Set it Up” being a throwback to the classic era of romantic comedies, why this film feels like a movie made in 2018, how working on movies differs from working on television, why her editing background helps her to direct, why she believes Chicago is a great cinematic town, if she lives a cinematic life and what she plans on doing next.

