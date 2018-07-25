× Dane Neal: We Scream for Ice Cream!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food-loving pal, Dane Neal! July is National Ice Cream Month, so we spoke to Dane about good ole ice cream. From the history to the flavors, to the trends, we covered it all. We also named our top favorite places to get ice cream in the city. Take a listen.



