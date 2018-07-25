× ComEd Powers Up 5th Annual Icebox Derby

30 Chicagoland ladies are preparing to put their refrigerator race cars to the test for Icebox Derby 2018.

For the past 4 years ComEd has taken the initiative of educating and exposing girls between the ages of 13-18 to STEM careers.

ComEd Communications Manager, John Schoen explains, “women are highly under-represented in STEM jobs”. ComEd’s goal is to not only create something fun with a hands on STEM experience but to also help guide them down a possible STEM path.

Applications are submitted every May.

This year 30 girls were selected and were broken into 6 teams. Their mission is to build a solar electric powered race car using a recycled refrigerator. The catch is they only have 4 weeks to complete!

The race is set to go August 4, 2018 at the Daley Plaza around the Picasso. The public is welcome to cheer the ladies on as they compete for Grand Prizes. All participants will receive a $1,500.00 scholarship.

Hear more of what John Schoen has to say about the program here: