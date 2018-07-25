× Cochran Show’s “My Favorite Street”: Irving Park Road in Chicago

The Steve Cochran Show debuted a new segment today called “My Favorite Street” where we feature roads in the Chicago area where you can find all of your “favorite” things. Today, Lisa Quinn, Executive Director of The First Tee of Greater Chicago, talks about her favorite places on Irving Park Road. The list includes Waveland Golf Course, Byron’s, Laschet’s Inn and Sabatino’s. If you want your favorite street featured you can send your request to msandberg@wgnradio.com.