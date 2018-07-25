In this photo taken Wednesday, June 29, 2016, tourists walk along Chicago's Lake Michigan waterfront and near the site where George Lucas wanted to build his Star Wars museum in Chicago. Friends of the Parks Director Juanita Irizarry led the obscure nonprofit that stood its ground and blocked Lucas' private museum from being built on Chicago's prized lakefront. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cochran Show’s “My Favorite Street”: Irving Park Road in Chicago
In this photo taken Wednesday, June 29, 2016, tourists walk along Chicago's Lake Michigan waterfront and near the site where George Lucas wanted to build his Star Wars museum in Chicago. Friends of the Parks Director Juanita Irizarry led the obscure nonprofit that stood its ground and blocked Lucas' private museum from being built on Chicago's prized lakefront. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The Steve Cochran Show debuted a new segment today called “My Favorite Street” where we feature roads in the Chicago area where you can find all of your “favorite” things. Today, Lisa Quinn, Executive Director of The First Tee of Greater Chicago, talks about her favorite places on Irving Park Road. The list includes Waveland Golf Course, Byron’s, Laschet’s Inn and Sabatino’s. If you want your favorite street featured you can send your request to msandberg@wgnradio.com.