Coach Q joins the Steve Cochran Show ahead of the Blackhawks convention this weekend. Coach Q said he’d love to play a little tennis with Steve. Q has been eating sauerkraut and pasta all summer and he’s excited to get the season started. Q said he’s heard a lot of great things about the Chicago Pro Hockey League and says the guys have been having a lot of fun with it.