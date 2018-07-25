× Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.25.18: Who flipped Bill off?

Bill had a bizarre encounter yesterday on his way home. He tells the gang what happened to him. Plus, Chicago is once again the rattiest city in America. Why do we have so many darn rats? Our good friend Dane Neal stops by. We talk to Dane about good old ice cream. From the history to the flavors, to the trends. After that, Steven Kessel, Director of Marine Research for the Shedd Aquarium, joins the show. They talk about the 30th anniversary of Shark Week at the Shedd and Steven quizzes Bill and Wendy on their shark knowledge.

