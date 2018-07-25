× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 7.23.18: Where’s the peanuts?

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Southwest Airlines. Wendy loves Southwest, but Bill doesn’t really care which airline he rides on. Just as long as he gets to and from his destination safely. Then, Bill, Wendy, and Judy Pielach share some of their parenting stories that will make you laugh out loud.

